ND Forest Service provides aid to California fires

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the wildfires continue to rage in Northern California, North Dakota Forest Service crews have been called upon to help.

Aubrey Davis, the outreach and education manager for the state forest service was called up to help with public information work at the August Complex fire.

She has been working at a command center for two weeks, gathering and sharing information with communities that are effected by the wildfire.

“A lot of our job is to be transparent with the public and telling them the things they need to know in order to save their life. In situations like this, information is just as important as water, food and shelter is,” said Davis.

Three members from the North Dakota Forest Service fire crew is also headed to the August Complex Fire, where they will be battling the blaze on the front lines.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.