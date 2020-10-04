Minot Police investigating shooting incident

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police confirmed with Your News Leader they are investigating a shooting incident Saturday evening.

Investigators said the call came in at 6:39 p.m.

They said one person is in custody and one was transported to the hospital.

Further details, including the location of the shooting and other circumstances surrounding the incident, were not released, though police said more information will be provided soon.

Police said they do not believe there is any further threat to the public.

Your News Leader will update this story when new information is available.

