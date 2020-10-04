Advertisement

Minot Police investigating shooting incident

(AP Images)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police confirmed with Your News Leader they are investigating a shooting incident Saturday evening.

Investigators said the call came in at 6:39 p.m.

They said one person is in custody and one was transported to the hospital.

Further details, including the location of the shooting and other circumstances surrounding the incident, were not released, though police said more information will be provided soon.

Police said they do not believe there is any further threat to the public.

Your News Leader will update this story when new information is available.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff Sunday for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
North Dakota flags at will be flown at half-staff on Sunday, October 4.

News

Fundraiser for Burlington Fire Department

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
All proceeds will go toward the fire department’s equipment.

News

Uptick in hotel business in Minot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Business may be turning around.

News

Bison fans tailgate in Bismarck Event Center parking lot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Only families of players were allowed in the FargoDome for Saturday’s game.

Latest News

News

NDSU Bison win 39 - 28 against Central Arkansas

Updated: 3 hours ago
NDSU Bison win 39 - 28 against Central Arkansas Bears

News

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
The driver faces several charges, both felonies and misdemeanors.

News

Harvey community holds homecoming parade

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
People lined up along the streets for a homecoming parade as the Harvey/Fessenden-Bowdon football team faced off against Park River.

News

One polling place planned for Bottineau County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
In person voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with COVID-19 guidelines being enforced.

News

Saturday: 7.5% daily rate; 6,173 tests, 443 positive, 7 deaths

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Latest COVID-19 test results.

News

First District in Minot responds to quarantine guideline change

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT
|
By Sasha Strong
Thursday Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, announced a change to the state-recommended quarantine guidelines that could mean fewer North Dakotans staying home.