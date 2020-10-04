Helping hospital capacity: Flu Shot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hospital capacity has been a concern for many health care systems in North Dakota. To help mitigate further stress on hospitals and clinics, the State Health Department is promoting the flu shot.

Last year, there were more than 12,000 cases of influenza in North Dakota and 426 deaths from the flu and pneumonia.

To make the vaccine more available, North Dakota ordered 10 percent more doses than last year.

“We don’t want to have influenza hospitalizations on top of COVID-19 hospitalizations in our hospitals and taxing our health care providers,” said Molly Howell of the State Health Immunization Program.

According to the CDC, there will be a reported 200 million doses of the flu vaccine available this year.

For North Dakota, more than 20,000 more people have been vaccinated at this point of the year compared to last.

