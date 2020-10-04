Advertisement

Group rallies in Minot for tougher punishments for crimes against children

Save Our Children ND
Save Our Children ND(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – A group calling for harsher punishments for crimes against children brought their voices to the streets of Minot Sunday.

The group Save Our Children ND organized a march in the Magic City for their cause.

Roughly 50 adults and children gathered on the steps of the Ward County Courthouse, before marching down Burdick Expressway and into Minot’s downtown.

Leadership with the group said they want tougher penalties for child neglect, abuse, and sex crimes against children.

“Today we’re just trying to raise awareness, let people know that we’re here, that we’re not going anywhere, and that we’re not going to stop until the laws are changed and that our children are protected, and that these people that are committing these crimes are given harsher sentences,” said Jessica Aho, event organizer.

Aho said the group is planning more events, and will continue to push state legislators to change laws as the session approaches.

