Gov. Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff Sunday for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

Flags at half staff
Flags at half staff(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 4, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued Saturday by President Donald Trump, who proclaimed Oct. 4-10 as Fire Prevention Week. The President called on Americans to participate in the observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service with appropriate programs and activities and by renewing their efforts to prevent fires and their tragic consequences.

