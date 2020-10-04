Fundraiser for Burlington Fire Department
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, N.D. – Burlington Rural Fire Department is hosting its annual pancake breakfast to raise money for updated fire equipment.
The pancake breakfast is on Sunday, Oct. 11 from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
It will be at the Burlington Fire Station.
They will have to-go orders available from 7:00 a.m. until noon.
The fire department would like you to call ahead for to-go orders on Sunday.
All proceeds will go toward the fire department’s equipment.
