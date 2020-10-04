Fundraiser for Burlington Fire Department

BURLINGTON, N.D. – Burlington Rural Fire Department is hosting its annual pancake breakfast to raise money for updated fire equipment.

The pancake breakfast is on Sunday, Oct. 11 from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

It will be at the Burlington Fire Station.

They will have to-go orders available from 7:00 a.m. until noon.

The fire department would like you to call ahead for to-go orders on Sunday.

All proceeds will go toward the fire department’s equipment.

