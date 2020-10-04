Advertisement

Fundraiser for Burlington Fire Department

Burlington Fire Department fundraiser
Burlington Fire Department fundraiser(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, N.D. – Burlington Rural Fire Department is hosting its annual pancake breakfast to raise money for updated fire equipment.

The pancake breakfast is on Sunday, Oct. 11 from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

It will be at the Burlington Fire Station.

They will have to-go orders available from 7:00 a.m. until noon.

The fire department would like you to call ahead for to-go orders on Sunday.

All proceeds will go toward the fire department’s equipment.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Uptick in hotel business in Minot

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
Business may be turning around.

News

Bison fans tailgate in Bismarck Event Center parking lot

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Only families of players were allowed in the FargoDome for Saturday’s game.

News

NDSU Bison win 39 - 28 against Central Arkansas

Updated: 1 hours ago
NDSU Bison win 39 - 28 against Central Arkansas Bears

News

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
The driver faces several charges, both felonies and misdemeanors.

Latest News

News

Harvey community holds homecoming parade

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
People lined up along the streets for a homecoming parade as the Harvey/Fessenden-Bowdon football team faced off against Park River.

News

One polling place planned for Bottineau County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
In person voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with COVID-19 guidelines being enforced.

News

Saturday: 7.5% daily rate; 6,173 tests, 443 positive, 7 deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Latest COVID-19 test results.

News

First District in Minot responds to quarantine guideline change

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Thursday Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, announced a change to the state-recommended quarantine guidelines that could mean fewer North Dakotans staying home.

News

Dan’s Garden: pine tree tips

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Dan Cashman
Ponderosa pine has needles from 2020, 2019, 2018 and earlier years starting to fall off.

News

Results from Sept. 29 COVID testing at Minot State

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A COVID testing event Tuesday at Minot State University produced at least four positive results out of 216 tests administered, according to MSU Communications.