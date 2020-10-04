Dakota Square Mall cancels trick-or-treating due to pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – Sad news for kiddos in the Magic City this Halloween.

Leadership at Dakota Square Mall recently announced that they decided to cancel their annual trick or treating event due to the pandemic.

A statement released on the Dakota Square Facebook page reads in part:

“Keeping our customers and retailers healthy is our number one priority, and given the nature of this event, we do not feel we can provide the experience you’ve come to know and love while still following social distancing and other mass gathering guidelines.”

