Combine a total loss after fire

Combine fire
Combine fire(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A fire destroyed a combine just outside Bismarck Saturday afternoon. The Bismarck Rural Fire Department was called to this field off 43rd Avenue northeast just after 4 p.m.

The combine was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department said no one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The combine is a total loss.

