Advertisement

Bison fans tailgate in Bismarck Event Center parking lot

Bison fans tailgate at Bismarck Event Center
Bison fans tailgate at Bismarck Event Center(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Only families of players were allowed in the FargoDome for Saturday’s game. The limits at the dome didn’t stop fans from gathering to watch the game. There were watch parties across the state and in Bismarck, super fans tailgated in the Bismarck Event Center parking lot before the game.

It’s tailgating season for the Miller family.

“All the Bison pride is fun to be around,” said Former NDSU student, Eric Miller.

Bison pride runs deep in this family.

“I’m one of six children and all of our went to NDSU,” said Miller.

While waiting for barbeque ribs to cook, other Bison fans created their own mock football game.

Former Bison football kicker Jeff Zwarych, was the first truck in tailgating parking lot. He says he’s never missed a home game since he played for NDSU in the early 70′s.

“Tailgating is the greatest thing there is really,” said Zwarych.

He said the small event made it even more fun for fans.

“Unlike in Fargo where you’re there two hours beforehand and there’s hundreds of vehicles [waiting to tailgate], but this is a great deal here,” said Zwarych.

Once the game started, fans could go inside the arena and watch their team on the big screen.

“Well, we’re excited. I mean number one we just love events obviously that’s our industry here, we love events. We want to do want we can to make people feel safe,” said sales and marketing manager, Amanda Yellow.

With one game finished many fans say they’re happy they were able to use their Bison fan gear this year and look forward to next Spring and more Bison football.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fundraiser for Burlington Fire Department

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
All proceeds will go toward the fire department’s equipment.

News

Uptick in hotel business in Minot

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
Business may be turning around.

News

NDSU Bison win 39 - 28 against Central Arkansas

Updated: 1 hours ago
NDSU Bison win 39 - 28 against Central Arkansas Bears

News

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
The driver faces several charges, both felonies and misdemeanors.

Latest News

News

Harvey community holds homecoming parade

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
People lined up along the streets for a homecoming parade as the Harvey/Fessenden-Bowdon football team faced off against Park River.

News

One polling place planned for Bottineau County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
In person voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with COVID-19 guidelines being enforced.

News

Saturday: 7.5% daily rate; 6,173 tests, 443 positive, 7 deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Latest COVID-19 test results.

News

First District in Minot responds to quarantine guideline change

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Thursday Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, announced a change to the state-recommended quarantine guidelines that could mean fewer North Dakotans staying home.

News

Dan’s Garden: pine tree tips

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Dan Cashman
Ponderosa pine has needles from 2020, 2019, 2018 and earlier years starting to fall off.

News

Results from Sept. 29 COVID testing at Minot State

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A COVID testing event Tuesday at Minot State University produced at least four positive results out of 216 tests administered, according to MSU Communications.