Bison fans tailgate in Bismarck Event Center parking lot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Only families of players were allowed in the FargoDome for Saturday’s game. The limits at the dome didn’t stop fans from gathering to watch the game. There were watch parties across the state and in Bismarck, super fans tailgated in the Bismarck Event Center parking lot before the game.

It’s tailgating season for the Miller family.

“All the Bison pride is fun to be around,” said Former NDSU student, Eric Miller.

Bison pride runs deep in this family.

“I’m one of six children and all of our went to NDSU,” said Miller.

While waiting for barbeque ribs to cook, other Bison fans created their own mock football game.

Former Bison football kicker Jeff Zwarych, was the first truck in tailgating parking lot. He says he’s never missed a home game since he played for NDSU in the early 70′s.

“Tailgating is the greatest thing there is really,” said Zwarych.

He said the small event made it even more fun for fans.

“Unlike in Fargo where you’re there two hours beforehand and there’s hundreds of vehicles [waiting to tailgate], but this is a great deal here,” said Zwarych.

Once the game started, fans could go inside the arena and watch their team on the big screen.

“Well, we’re excited. I mean number one we just love events obviously that’s our industry here, we love events. We want to do want we can to make people feel safe,” said sales and marketing manager, Amanda Yellow.

With one game finished many fans say they’re happy they were able to use their Bison fan gear this year and look forward to next Spring and more Bison football.

