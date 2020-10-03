Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - A traffic stop in Beulah led to a big drug arrest earlier this week.

The Beulah Police Department shared this picture on their Facebook page. They say on Wednesday, they seized nearly seven pounds of methamphetamine, over 100 grams of heroin, meth paraphernalia and more than $50,000 dollars in cash.

According to the post, it started when Beulah police attempted to stop a vehicle driving without taillights. The vehicle fled, leading police on a pursuit. With help from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, police were able to stop the car and arrest the driver.

The driver faces several charges, both felonies and misdemeanors.

