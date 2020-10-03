Advertisement

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Drug bust in Beulah
Drug bust in Beulah(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - A traffic stop in Beulah led to a big drug arrest earlier this week.

The Beulah Police Department shared this picture on their Facebook page. They say on Wednesday, they seized nearly seven pounds of methamphetamine, over 100 grams of heroin, meth paraphernalia and more than $50,000 dollars in cash.

According to the post, it started when Beulah police attempted to stop a vehicle driving without taillights. The vehicle fled, leading police on a pursuit. With help from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, police were able to stop the car and arrest the driver.

The driver faces several charges, both felonies and misdemeanors.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NDSU Bison win 39 - 28 against NDSU Beat Central Arkansas

Updated: 10 minutes ago
NDSU Bison win 39 - 28 against Central Arkansas Bears

News

Harvey community holds homecoming parade

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
People lined up along the streets for a homecoming parade as the Harvey/Fessenden-Bowdon football team faced off against Park River.

News

One polling place planned for Bottineau County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
In person voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with COVID-19 guidelines being enforced.

News

Saturday: 7.5% daily rate; 6,173 tests, 443 positive, 7 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Latest COVID-19 test results.

Latest News

News

First District in Minot responds to quarantine guideline change

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Thursday Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, announced a change to the state-recommended quarantine guidelines that could mean fewer North Dakotans staying home.

News

Dan’s Garden: pine tree tips

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Dan Cashman
Ponderosa pine has needles from 2020, 2019, 2018 and earlier years starting to fall off.

News

Results from Sept. 29 COVID testing at Minot State

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A COVID testing event Tuesday at Minot State University produced at least four positive results out of 216 tests administered, according to MSU Communications.

News

Sheriff says guns are being stolen for drug trading

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Morton County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a rise in gun thefts, saying the weapons are then turned around and sold for drugs.

VOD Recording

Evening weather 10-2-2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
Local news, weather, and sports.

News

North Dakota leaders tweet well wishes for President Trump and First Lady following COVID diagnosis

Updated: 23 hours ago
Local politicians Tweet well wishes today for President Trump and the First Lady following the recent coronavirus diagnosis.