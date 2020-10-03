Advertisement

Sheriff says guns are being stolen for drug trading

The Morton County Sheriff's Department is warning residents of a rise in gun thefts, saying the weapons are then turned around and sold for drugs.
The Morton County Sheriff's Department is warning residents of a rise in gun thefts, saying the weapons are then turned around and sold for drugs.(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Morton County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a rise in gun thefts, saying the weapons are then turned around and sold for drugs.

Last year, the Metro Area Task force seized 28 weapons that were used in crimes, drug trades or were stolen.

This year, they’re on track to exceed that number.

The Metro Area Task Force has confiscated 23 this year.

“There’s a certain criminal element out there that is looking for opportunities to take a weapons when they can,” said Kyle Kirchmeier, Morton County sheriff.

Kirchmeier says the thefts are crimes of opportunity. The weapons are being taken out of cars where they are left unattended and being traded for drugs, such as meth, heroin, and fentanyl.

“Most of the guns that are traded here are being traded for drugs and then those guns are taken to other communities outside of the Burleigh and Morton area,” said Kirchmeier.

Kirchmeier says the guns are taken to metro areas such as Minneapolis and Chicago where they are used for criminal activities or being sold at a higher price.

Deputies on patrol say catching a suspect in the act can be difficult.

“It’s like being at the right place at the right time, or having vigilant neighbors that are watching and seeing things, like that car doesn’t belong here,” said John Lemieux, Patrol Sergeant for the Morton County Sheriff’s Department.

As the gun thefts increase, the amount of drugs coming into the city is also rising.

“There is plenty of drug activity in the area that we’re still watching and trying to get ahold of and then the guns just make it a little more challenging not only for the officers on the street but for the citizens as well,” said Kirchmeier.

Kirchmeier says if residents lock up their guns and keep them hidden, criminals won’t have the opportunity to get their hands on them.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Department is reminding residents to always lock up guns and to transport them in secure boxes when going hunting.

The department has held or seized 27 guns in addition to the 23 confiscated by the task force this year.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Results from Sept. 29 COVID testing at Minot State

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A COVID testing event Tuesday at Minot State University produced at least four positive results out of 216 tests administered, according to MSU Communications.

News

Governor Burgum, Senator Hoeven Tweet well wishes for President Trump and First Lady following COVID diagnosis

Updated: 1 hours ago
Local politicians Tweet well wishes today for President Trump and the First Lady following the recent coronavirus diagnosis.

News

Donations support future unmanned aerial system for Minot PD

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot Police Department recently received a donation from a union of regional electricians.

News

House Dems pass stimulus plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The House approved a scaled-back version of the Heroes Act Thursday night, which includes a second stimulus check and a range of other benefits.

Latest News

News

$1.6 Million COVID campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
The North Dakota Department of Health found its partner for a more than $1 million advertising campaign to encourage COVID etiquette, such as social distancing and wearing masks.

News

Minot Park District launches new trail app

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot Park District launched a new app to help residents navigate trails and get the latest information on recreational programs.

News

Burgum addresses third resignation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Last week, the then-Interim State Health Officer ordered everyone in close contact with someone with coronavirus to quarantine for 14 days after exposure.

News

North Dakota tribes meet with a representative from Joe Biden’s campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The Democratic-NPL Party and every tribe in the state came together Friday to hear from a representative of the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris presidential campaign.

News

Williston father sentenced to 3 1/2 years in baby’s death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Williston man has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison in the death of his infant son last year.

News

Siblings, grandparents to be let in to Canada amid COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Siblings, grandparents and adult children of Canadians and permanent residents are among those who will soon be exempt from COVID-19 border restrictions in Canada.