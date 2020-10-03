Advertisement

Saturday: 7.5% daily rate; 6,173 tests, 443 positive, 7 deaths

The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 373 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths in the state. In total, 256 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 373 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths in the state. In total, 256 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.(KVLY)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 7.5%* Saturday. There are 100 currently hospitalized (-11 change) with 7.8% of ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 6,173 tests, 443 were positive. There were 7 new deaths (271 total). 3,784 active cases.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,173 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

655,974 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

443– Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

23,134 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

7.46% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,784 Total Active Cases

+45 Individuals from yesterday

388 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (286 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

19,079 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

100 – Currently Hospitalized

-11 - Individuals from yesterday

7 – New Deaths*** (271 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 40s from Bottineau County with no underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Dunn County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Foster County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Sargent County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County – 4
  • Benson County – 14
  • Billings County - 2
  • Bottineau County – 3
  • Burleigh County - 71
  • Cass County – 95
  • Dickey County – 1
  • Dunn County – 4
  • Eddy County – 1
  • Emmons County – 2
  • Foster County – 1
  • Golden Valley County - 7
  • Grand Forks County – 5
  • Grant County – 3
  • Hettinger County – 2
  • Kidder County - 3
  • LaMoure County – 2
  • Logan County - 6
  • McHenry County -1
  • McKenzie County - 11
  • McLean County - 5
  • Mercer County - 10
  • Morton County – 27
  • Mountrail County – 1
  • Nelson County - 1
  • Pembina County – 3
  • Ramsey County – 6
  • Ransom County - 1
  • Richland County - 3
  • Rolette County – 3
  • Sargent County - 2
  • Sioux County – 6
  • Stark County – 94
  • Stutsman County – 6
  • Walsh County - 3
  • Ward County – 15
  • Williams County – 19

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 7.2%.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First District in Minot responds to quarantine guideline change

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Thursday Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, announced a change to the state-recommended quarantine guidelines that could mean fewer North Dakotans staying home.

News

Dan’s Garden: pine tree tips

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Dan Cashman
Ponderosa pine has needles from 2020, 2019, 2018 and earlier years starting to fall off.

News

Results from Sept. 29 COVID testing at Minot State

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A COVID testing event Tuesday at Minot State University produced at least four positive results out of 216 tests administered, according to MSU Communications.

News

Sheriff says guns are being stolen for drug trading

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Morton County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a rise in gun thefts, saying the weapons are then turned around and sold for drugs.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Evening weather 10-2-2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
Local news, weather, and sports.

News

North Dakota leaders tweet well wishes for President Trump and First Lady following COVID diagnosis

Updated: 18 hours ago
Local politicians Tweet well wishes today for President Trump and the First Lady following the recent coronavirus diagnosis.

News

Donations support future unmanned aerial system for Minot PD

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot Police Department recently received a donation from a union of regional electricians.

News

House Dems pass stimulus plan

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The House approved a scaled-back version of the Heroes Act Thursday night, which includes a second stimulus check and a range of other benefits.

News

$1.6 Million COVID campaign

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
The North Dakota Department of Health found its partner for a more than $1 million advertising campaign to encourage COVID etiquette, such as social distancing and wearing masks.

News

Minot Park District launches new trail app

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot Park District launched a new app to help residents navigate trails and get the latest information on recreational programs.