Saturday: 7.5% daily rate; 6,173 tests, 443 positive, 7 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 7.5%* Saturday. There are 100 currently hospitalized (-11 change) with 7.8% of ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 6,173 tests, 443 were positive. There were 7 new deaths (271 total). 3,784 active cases.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,173 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

655,974 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

443– Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

23,134 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

7.46% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,784 Total Active Cases

+45 Individuals from yesterday

388 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (286 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

19,079 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

100 – Currently Hospitalized

-11 - Individuals from yesterday

7 – New Deaths*** (271 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 40s from Bottineau County with no underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Dunn County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Foster County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Sargent County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County – 4

Benson County – 14

Billings County - 2

Bottineau County – 3

Burleigh County - 71

Cass County – 95

Dickey County – 1

Dunn County – 4

Eddy County – 1

Emmons County – 2

Foster County – 1

Golden Valley County - 7

Grand Forks County – 5

Grant County – 3

Hettinger County – 2

Kidder County - 3

LaMoure County – 2

Logan County - 6

McHenry County -1

McKenzie County - 11

McLean County - 5

Mercer County - 10

Morton County – 27

Mountrail County – 1

Nelson County - 1

Pembina County – 3

Ramsey County – 6

Ransom County - 1

Richland County - 3

Rolette County – 3

Sargent County - 2

Sioux County – 6

Stark County – 94

Stutsman County – 6

Walsh County - 3

Ward County – 15

Williams County – 19

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 7.2%.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

