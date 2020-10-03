Results from Sept. 29 COVID testing at Minot State

MINOT, N.D. – A COVID testing event Tuesday at Minot State University produced at least four positive results out of 216 tests administered, according to MSU Communications.

The university indicates 214 of the results are in, with two still pending. Two students and two employees tested positive.

As of Friday, the university has 16 active cases, 192 recovered, and 105 being monitored, according to the school’s COVID dashboard.

The university has been routinely holding two testing events on campus each week since the beginning of the year.

You can find more on the COVID dashboard here: https://www.minotstateu.edu/covid/pages/dashboard.shtml

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.