One polling place planned for Bottineau County

City of Bottineau Armory
City of Bottineau Armory(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Voters in Bottineau county who wish to vote in person for the general elections will only have one option on Nov. 3.

In person voting has been moved to the City of Bottineau Armory and will be the only polling location open on election day.

In person voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with COVID-19 guidelines being enforced.

Bottineau County Auditor Lisa Herbal said difficulty finding election workers to staff the other two locations in Westhope and Lansford are what lead to the decision.

“I talked to the board about all the measures we’re going to have to take to keep everybody safe. We just felt it was easier just to have one location and do our very best to keep the election workers as well as the voters safe,” said Herbal.

While masks will not be required to vote on Nov. 3, they are strongly encouraged.

Early voting is available in person at the Bottineau County Courthouse until Nov. 2.

Herbal said they are also encouraging people to vote by mail.

