NDSU Bison win 39 - 28 against NDSU Beat Central Arkansas

NDSU Bison win 39 - 28 against Central Arkansas Bears

The Bison survive the scare from the Bears today winning 39 to 28. This is the only game the Bison will play in 2020 as the Missouri Valley Football Conference has moved all conference games to the Winter and Spring of 2021.

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance in what may be his final game as a member of the Bison roster throws for 149 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Lance also led the Bison in rushing with 143 yards and two touchdowns. The Bison will be back in action February 21st at home when they take on Youngstown State.

