Harvey community holds homecoming parade

Harvey homecoming parade
Harvey homecoming parade(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARVEY, N.D. (KFYR) - Even a pandemic couldn’t stop members of the Harvey community from their annual fall tradition.

People lined up along the streets for a homecoming parade as the Harvey/Fessenden-Bowdon football team faced off against Park River.

“I think it’s just fun to get everybody out. [I enjoy] any event that brings the community together and you get to see people from different organizations and businesses come together,” said Harvey Public School parent, Tessa Weckerly.

Wickerly said she wasn’t sure if the parade would be held this year but glad people were able to get out and enjoy the celebration.

