Advertisement

First District in Minot responds to quarantine guideline change

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Thursday Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, announced a change to the state-recommended quarantine guidelines that could mean fewer North Dakotans staying home.

The former guidelines stated that anyone who spent more than 15 minutes within six feet of someone positive for COVID-19 would be considered a close contact and would need to quarantine.

Now the guidelines state that if both parties are correctly wearing masks quarantine will not be required.

First District Health Unit Executive Officer Lisa Clute said the change could lead to less quarantining.

“The Governor indicated yesterday that this was an incentive to people to be wearing masks so if they do have a close contact to a positive, they may not be recommended to self-isolate or quarantine,” said Clute.

Clute also said the adjustment to the policy will mean less disruption to in-person learning.

“It’s been our goal to keep kids in school and in-person learning, so I think that assists schools,” said Clute.

Clute said First District will continue to recommend all state health guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dan’s Garden: pine tree tips

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dan Cashman
Ponderosa pine has needles from 2020, 2019, 2018 and earlier years starting to fall off.

News

Results from Sept. 29 COVID testing at Minot State

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A COVID testing event Tuesday at Minot State University produced at least four positive results out of 216 tests administered, according to MSU Communications.

News

Sheriff says guns are being stolen for drug trading

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Morton County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a rise in gun thefts, saying the weapons are then turned around and sold for drugs.

VOD Recording

Evening weather 10-2-2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Local news, weather, and sports.

Latest News

News

Governor Burgum, Senator Hoeven Tweet well wishes for President Trump and First Lady following COVID diagnosis

Updated: 3 hours ago
Local politicians Tweet well wishes today for President Trump and the First Lady following the recent coronavirus diagnosis.

News

Donations support future unmanned aerial system for Minot PD

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot Police Department recently received a donation from a union of regional electricians.

News

House Dems pass stimulus plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The House approved a scaled-back version of the Heroes Act Thursday night, which includes a second stimulus check and a range of other benefits.

News

$1.6 Million COVID campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
The North Dakota Department of Health found its partner for a more than $1 million advertising campaign to encourage COVID etiquette, such as social distancing and wearing masks.

News

Minot Park District launches new trail app

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot Park District launched a new app to help residents navigate trails and get the latest information on recreational programs.

News

Burgum addresses third resignation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Last week, the then-Interim State Health Officer ordered everyone in close contact with someone with coronavirus to quarantine for 14 days after exposure.