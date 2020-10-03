First District in Minot responds to quarantine guideline change

MINOT, N.D. – Thursday Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, announced a change to the state-recommended quarantine guidelines that could mean fewer North Dakotans staying home.

The former guidelines stated that anyone who spent more than 15 minutes within six feet of someone positive for COVID-19 would be considered a close contact and would need to quarantine.

Now the guidelines state that if both parties are correctly wearing masks quarantine will not be required.

First District Health Unit Executive Officer Lisa Clute said the change could lead to less quarantining.

“The Governor indicated yesterday that this was an incentive to people to be wearing masks so if they do have a close contact to a positive, they may not be recommended to self-isolate or quarantine,” said Clute.

Clute also said the adjustment to the policy will mean less disruption to in-person learning.

“It’s been our goal to keep kids in school and in-person learning, so I think that assists schools,” said Clute.

Clute said First District will continue to recommend all state health guidelines.

