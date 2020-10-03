Advertisement

Dan’s Garden: pine tree tips

By Dan Cashman
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -

I want to talk to you about fall needle drop on evergreens pine trees arborvitaes and spruce this is normal. Every year the needles on the inside the tree finish their life cycle and they fall off.

They shed this ponderosa pine has needles from 2020, 2019, 2018 and earlier years are falling off now that’s normal it reminds me to water in the fall they’re going to fall off anyway because this is their life cycle the spruce they last longer they lose about twenty percent of their needles but the ones on the inside this time of year and the same thing for arborvitae’s.

you can pull the dead needles out you can let the wind blow them out or you can blast them out with a hose it reminds me to water your trees this time of year in case we have a dry open winter with the cooler temperatures we are having now it’s a perfect time to plant trees and shrubs it’s kinda like it’s in May now.

You can plant these tree that have been in pots for two or three years this pear tree it’s easy to grow and these fruit trees they don’t even know  they’ve been moved now the soil temperature is warm now for them to get rooted in this fall.

So if you’re thinking about planting trees and shrubs or perennials this is a great time to do it. So we’ll have more tips next week until then good gardening and don’t forget to water.

