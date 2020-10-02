Advertisement

Williston father sentenced to 3 1/2 years in baby’s death

Tank McMillin and Hannah McMillin
Tank McMillin and Hannah McMillin(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — A Williston man has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison in the death of his infant son last year.

Tank McMillin was also ordered Thursday to serve 5 years of probation. He’ll get credit for 1 1/2 years he’s already spent behind bars.

McMillin earlier pleaded guilty to felony child abuse in April 2019 death of 1-month-old son. The baby was found not breathing under some pillows in a hotel room.

The baby had bruising to his abdomen, back, sides, upper buttocks and feet, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.

Prosecutors have charged the baby’s mother, Hannah McMillin with murder. She’s jailed pending her trial.

