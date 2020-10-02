Advertisement

Westhope man killed in farm accident

(KCRG)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, N.D. – A 41-year-old Westhope man was killed Wednesday evening in a farming accident, according to the Bottineau County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Dep. Matt Schimetz said the man was working on a grain cart auger roughly eight miles west of Westhope.

Paramedics tried to revive the man for more than an hour. He was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m.

Westhope fire and ambulance responded with Bottineau deputies.

