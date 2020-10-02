Trump approves North Dakota disaster declaration

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Donald Trump on Friday declared that a major disaster exists in North Dakota and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding from June 29 to July 1, 2020.

The Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged in Benson, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Mountrail, Nelson, and Wells counties.

The funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

