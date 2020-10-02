Taxes stay flat in 2021 Minot Park District budget

MINOT, N.D. – Good news for taxpayers in the Magic City, the 2021 Minot Park District Budget is in and taxes will stay flat, according to district leaders.

The $14.5 million budget is slightly higher than last year.

It was approved at the second reading Tuesday by the Board of Park Commissioners.

The budget includes capital improvement plans like updates and expansions to certain tennis courts and pickle ball courts.

“We’ve been able to hold the line again this year to make it easy on our taxpayers so overall our budget has an impact,” said Minot Park district director, Ron Merritt.

There are no tax increases planned for the city of Minot.

