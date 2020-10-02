Advertisement

Spokesperson: Noem wasn’t in close contact to anyone who tested positive

Image from SD Dept. of Tourism's new ad
Image from SD Dept. of Tourism's new ad(South Dakota Dept. of Tourism)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem recently tested negative for COVID-19 and has not been in close contact to anyone who recently tested positive, according to a spokesperson.

President Donald Trump and several members of his campaign staff have tested positive for the disease. Noem has been active on the campaign trail in support of the president’s reelection bid in recent days. However, spokesperson Ian Fury tells Dakota News Now she is not a close contact to anyone who recently announced they were infected.

Fury also said the governor tested negative on Tuesday night.

“As she has throughout this pandemic, the Governor monitors her symptoms on a daily basis and is tested regularly,” Fury said.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Make-A-Wish North Dakota grants 33 wishes during their fiscal year

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Make-A-Wish North Dakota has been able to grant 33 wishes to kids across the state so far this fiscal year.

News

High court could consider dispute over coronavirus order

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The North Dakota Supreme Court could consider a dispute over whether Gov. Doug Burgum had the authority to close businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Sen. Cramer says Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation process isn’t being rushed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Amy Coney Barrett is being considered as the next Supreme Court Justice, and North Dakota’s senators had the opportunity to meet her.

News

Trump approves North Dakota disaster declaration

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Donald Trump on Friday declared that a major disaster exists in North Dakota and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding from June 29 to July 1, 2020.

Latest News

News

On This Date: Oct. 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Let’s take a look back at events that have taken place throughout history on this date, Oct. 2.

News

Halloween costumes, décor and more

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mikalah Auer, the marketing director for the Kirkwood Mall, shows us some fun costumes and décor with Halloween being just right around the corner.

News

NDTKids RedDoor 10/02/2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Malia Dolan joins us from Red Door Pediatric Therapy to help us help our children become better communicators.

VOD Recording

On This Date: October 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Dakota Today

VOD Recording

Halloween Costumes, Décor & More

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Dakota Today

VOD Recording

NDTKids RedDoor 10/02/2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Dakota Today