Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old Robert McKinnon of Fargo

Fargo police have issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old, Robert McKinnon. He was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening near 4550 block of 36th Avenue South in Fargo, ND. He was wearing a black baseball hat, checkered shirt and glasses.
Fargo police have issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old, Robert McKinnon. He was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening near 4550 block of 36th Avenue South in Fargo, ND. He was wearing a black baseball hat, checkered shirt and glasses.(Fargo Police Department)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. - A Statewide Silver Alert is being issued at the request of Fargo Police Department. Robert McKinnon of Fargo, ND is a 80 year old white male.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 159 pounds and has grey hair and blue eyes.

His last known whereabouts were on Thursday, October 1, 2020, around 5:30 pm at the 4550 block of 36th Avenue South in Fargo, ND.

He was last seen on foot wearing a black baseball hat, black and white checkered shirt and glasses.

He has mobility issues and may not recognize where he is. It is unknown if he has access to a vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Fargo Police Department at 701-451-7661.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New quarantine guidelines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
If someone is a close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, they are no longer automatically required to self-quarantine.

News

Minot firefighters return from Oregon to families, community

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Traveling more than 1700 miles to battle a wild fire in Oregon, four Minot firefighters returned home

News

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Domestic violence occurs all year round, but advocates for victims use the month of October to draw attention to the issue and raise awareness.

News

Westhope man killed in farm accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Chief Dep. Matt Schimetz said the man was working on a grain cart auger roughly eight miles west of Westhope.

Latest News

News

Paying It Forward

Updated: 6 hours ago
The life-altering experience of a breast cancer diagnosis does not have to be felt alone.

News

Schweinebauch Spaetzle

Updated: 6 hours ago
Chef Trevor O’Clair from The Walrus joins us at the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to show us how to make schweinebauch spaetzle in honor of Octoberfest.

News

Importance of screenings

Updated: 7 hours ago
As we recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we want to bring you resources that could make all the difference in detecting and fighting the disease.

News

Groundbreaking for MSU Summer Theatre renovations

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The total cost of the work will be about $2 million.

News

Taxes stay flat in 2021 Minot Park District budget

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
It was approved at the second reading Tuesday by the Board of Park Commissioners.

News

17 North Dakota firefighters return home from Oregon

Updated: 7 hours ago
Firefighters returned to North Dakota Thursday night.