Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old Robert McKinnon of Fargo

FARGO, N.D. - A Statewide Silver Alert is being issued at the request of Fargo Police Department. Robert McKinnon of Fargo, ND is a 80 year old white male.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 159 pounds and has grey hair and blue eyes.

His last known whereabouts were on Thursday, October 1, 2020, around 5:30 pm at the 4550 block of 36th Avenue South in Fargo, ND.

He was last seen on foot wearing a black baseball hat, black and white checkered shirt and glasses.

He has mobility issues and may not recognize where he is. It is unknown if he has access to a vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Fargo Police Department at 701-451-7661.

