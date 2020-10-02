Advertisement

Siblings, grandparents to be let in to Canada amid COVID-19

Antler, N.D. Port of Entry
Antler, N.D. Port of Entry(US Customs)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Siblings, grandparents and adult children of Canadians and permanent residents are among those who will soon be exempt from COVID-19 border restrictions in Canada.

The expansion of who can enter Canada comes after increasing public pressure on the government to show more compassion to families who are separated.

Those who don’t directly qualify under the expanded family rules will be able to apply to enter for compassionate reasons. The specifics around how compassionate entry and the expanded family list will work will be released later.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that community spread of COVID-19, not incoming travelers, is currently the challenge in Canada. He said measures to keep Canadians safe can be implemented and improved while showing more compassion for divided families who don’t pose a risk to public health.

Canada first closed its borders to all but a shortlist of essential workers in the spring in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

After an outcry, the government allowed immediate family members of citizens and permanent residents, but many other family members had been left off the list of exemptions.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Dakota tribes meet with a representative from Joe Biden’s campaign

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The Democratic-NPL Party and every tribe in the state came together Friday to hear from a representative of the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris presidential campaign.

News

Williston father sentenced to 3 1/2 years in baby’s death

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Williston man has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison in the death of his infant son last year.

News

Make-A-Wish North Dakota grants 33 wishes during their fiscal year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Make-A-Wish North Dakota has been able to grant 33 wishes to kids across the state so far this fiscal year.

News

High court could consider dispute over coronavirus order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The North Dakota Supreme Court could consider a dispute over whether Gov. Doug Burgum had the authority to close businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Spokesperson: Noem wasn’t in close contact to anyone who tested positive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Gov. Kristi Noem recently tested negative for COVID-19 and has not been in close contact to anyone who recently tested positive, according to a spokesperson.

News

Sen. Cramer says Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation process isn’t being rushed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Amy Coney Barrett is being considered as the next Supreme Court Justice, and North Dakota’s senators had the opportunity to meet her.

News

Trump approves North Dakota disaster declaration

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump on Friday declared that a major disaster exists in North Dakota and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding from June 29 to July 1, 2020.

News

On This Date: Oct. 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
Let’s take a look back at events that have taken place throughout history on this date, Oct. 2.

News

Halloween costumes, décor and more

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mikalah Auer, the marketing director for the Kirkwood Mall, shows us some fun costumes and décor with Halloween being just right around the corner.

News

NDTKids RedDoor 10/02/2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Malia Dolan joins us from Red Door Pediatric Therapy to help us help our children become better communicators.