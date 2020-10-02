Sen. Cramer says Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation process isn’t being rushed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Amy Coney Barrett is being considered as the next Supreme Court Justice, and North Dakota’s senators had the opportunity to meet her.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., gave his take on her nomination in a call the morning after on Oct. 2.

Senate Democrats have expressed concern about the quick turnaround to get Barrett on the bench.

But Cramer said the timeframe on her vetting process is normal.

There’s only 32 days until Election Day, but there’s 110 days until Inauguration Day.

According to the Congressional Research Service, that’s more than enough time.

The researchers said it takes about 70 days on average to confirm a Supreme Court justice.

So, Cramer says there’s no need to stop or slow the process.

“It would be ludicrous. It would be dishonorable on my part. And so my intention and my position has always been obviously we’re going to try to get this done before the election,” said Kevin Cramer.

Although Cramer wants the confirmation process to move forward, he will not yet officially confirm whether he’s voting for Barrett or not.

The Supreme Court nominee will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Oct. 12.

