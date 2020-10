BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The life-altering experience of a breast cancer diagnosis does not have to be felt alone. That is the message of a North Dakota based organization, Pink It Forward. It was founded by family members who know the power of connection and support.

We get a chance to learn more about them now with President and Founding Member RueAnn Gallagher.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.