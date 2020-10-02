Advertisement

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Domestic Violence Awareness Month
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Thirty-three years ago this month, the first Domestic Violence Awareness Month was observed.

Two years later in 1989, the U.S. Congress passed a law that officially recognized the month.

Since then, domestic abuse has evolved in a number of ways, in part due to technology, making every year extremely important to spread awareness about this epidemic.

Domestic violence occurs all year round, but advocates for victims use the month of October to draw attention to the issue and raise awareness.

“It’s really a month where we can shed light on domestic violence and what that really means. People say domestic violence but it’s not just two words,” said YWCA Minot Executive Director Meghan von Behren.

Domestic abuse comes in many different forms. Due to the pandemic, many organizations have seen an increase in domestic violence from victims being isolated with their abusers, in addition to many outside stressors.

“We have had about 500 more requests for services, whether that is just a phone call or that type of thing, in comparison to last year at the same time. So that’s a pretty significant increase for us,” said Domestic Violence Crisis Center Executive Director Jill McDonald.

The abuse happens in every community. One in four women and one in seven men are affected by domestic violence at some point in their lifetime.

“I would like to see people of the community know that it is a problem,” said von Behren.

The crisis center encourages anyone if they think a loved one may be a situation to be supportive.

“Just asking if they are okay, asking if there is something they can do to help. And if you really feel like maybe you are not getting the whole picture, also sharing I am here for you if anything changes,” said McDonald.

Throughout October, the Domestic Violence Crisis Center and the YWCA USA are doing a variety of awareness campaigns nationally and locally.

Oct. 24 is the Crisis Center’s first virtual event and fundraiser.

All proceeds go to better help those in harmful situations.

If you or anyone you know needs help, you can visit http://www.ywcaminot.org/ or https://courage4change.org/

