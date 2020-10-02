North Dakota tribes meet with a representative from Joe Biden’s campaign

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Democratic-NPL Party and every tribe in the state came together Friday to hear from a representative of the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris presidential campaign.

Five North Dakota tribes voiced their concerns to the Biden/Harris presidential campaign on Oct. 2. Tribal leaders repeated that they’re not partisan, and they’ll work with whoever has their best interest in mind.

As tribal representatives came together for the meeting, with Biden’s campaign representative Clara Pratte joining virtually, they reiterated their hope that their voices will be heard in Washington, DC, when the House of Representatives and the Senate discuss the stimulus package.

“We’re not getting a seat at the table or consideration and so we’ve been left out in the cold in this whole situation. The pandemic’s not going away,” said MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox.

Fox said if Joe Biden is elected, he’ll need to reach out to help tribes that are struggling with the coronavirus pandemic and the downturn in the oil industry.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.