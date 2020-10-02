North Dakota senators meet Supreme Court nominee

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s senators met with President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Oct. 1.

Both delegates are in favor of going ahead with a confirmation vote.

“The idea that some had thought we should shrink from this responsibility would really be offensive to the people of North Dakota,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

“I was particularly impressed with her judicial philosophy which is modeled after Justice Scalia. And that means enforcing the law, upholding the constitution, and not legislating from the bench,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

Coney Barrett will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Oct. 12.

