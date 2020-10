BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even as adults we sometimes have a hard time distinguishing between things we think and things we should actually say out loud. The same holds true for our children and that’s why learning how to communicate properly is so important.

Malia Dolan joins us from Red Door Pediatric Therapy to help us help our children become better communicators.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.