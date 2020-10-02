NDSU Watch Party at the Bismarck Event Center
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you are unable to watch the NDSU Bison game from home, the Bismarck Event Center is hosting a tailgate watch party.
You will need a parking pass and/or wristband to enter. Arena seating will not be available so you’re asked to bring a lawn chair.
A bar inside of the arena will be available. There will be no personal food/beverage allowed in the building.
For full details on tickets click this link: https://bit.ly/2EREJab
