Advertisement

NDSU Watch Party at the Bismarck Event Center

North Dakota State is hosting Central Arkansas on Oct. 3.
North Dakota State is hosting Central Arkansas on Oct. 3.(KFYR)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you are unable to watch the NDSU Bison game from home, the Bismarck Event Center is hosting a tailgate watch party.

You will need a parking pass and/or wristband to enter. Arena seating will not be available so you’re asked to bring a lawn chair.

A bar inside of the arena will be available. There will be no personal food/beverage allowed in the building.

For full details on tickets click this link: https://bit.ly/2EREJab

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man in gorilla suit with machete forces Fargo apartment evacuation

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Fargo police say around 12:30 a.m., they were called to apartments on the 2700 block of 8th St. N. for reports of possible shots fired. Police were also told a man was in a gorilla suit and wielding a machete.

News

Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old Robert McKinnon of Fargo

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Statewide Silver Alert is being issued at the request of Fargo Police Department for Robert McKinnon of Fargo, ND.

News

New quarantine guidelines

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
If someone is a close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, they are no longer automatically required to self-quarantine.

News

Minot firefighters return from Oregon to families, community

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Traveling more than 1700 miles to battle a wild fire in Oregon, four Minot firefighters returned home

Latest News

News

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Domestic violence occurs all year round, but advocates for victims use the month of October to draw attention to the issue and raise awareness.

News

Westhope man killed in farm accident

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Chief Dep. Matt Schimetz said the man was working on a grain cart auger roughly eight miles west of Westhope.

News

Paying It Forward

Updated: 9 hours ago
The life-altering experience of a breast cancer diagnosis does not have to be felt alone.

News

Schweinebauch Spaetzle

Updated: 10 hours ago
Chef Trevor O’Clair from The Walrus joins us at the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to show us how to make schweinebauch spaetzle in honor of Octoberfest.

News

Importance of screenings

Updated: 10 hours ago
As we recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we want to bring you resources that could make all the difference in detecting and fighting the disease.

News

Groundbreaking for MSU Summer Theatre renovations

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The total cost of the work will be about $2 million.