Minot Park District launches new trail app

By Sasha Strong
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Park District launched a new app to help residents navigate trails and get the latest information on recreational programs.

Minot has 23 parks and multiple trails and facilities. The Minot Park District App is able to give directions to them all and help users identify where on the trail they are at.

It will also send out notices when there is a canceled program.

Parks Director Ron Merritt said Minot is the first city in the state to offer this kind of an app.

“All the information that our website would normally have but way more detail on mapping in features, so it’s going to be really neat. We are excited to launch it . We hope people enjoy it,” said Merritt.

The Minot Park District app is free and available for both iPhone and Android.

