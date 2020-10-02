Advertisement

Minot firefighters return from Oregon to families, community

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Magic City welcomed home their firefighters Thursday night, back after three long weeks on the west coast battling wildfires.

Traveling more than 1700 miles to battle a wild fire in Oregon, four Minot firefighters returned home, a moment of pride for firefighter Casey Meadows and his family.

“We went out there, we did our job. We represented our state and our community as well,” said Meadows.

Meadows said his first day as fire captain was unlike any other.

“It was his first day as captain. We were kind of anxious to see what was going on. At 8:00 that night, he gave us a call and said that he was going out to Oregon,” said Meadows' father David.

Casey and his team joined up with other departments from North Dakota in Oregon to battle the Slater fire, a challenge many have ever faced.

“This is something the state of North Dakota and our departments have never experienced before. Just the amount of knowledge that we learned while we were out there and the totality of the experience I think is something that we really can take away from,” said Meadows.

While his parents said they were anxious about their son taking on the challenge, they are so proud of his efforts and the hard work from the department.

“They did Minot and the community very proud, so we are very happy with the outcome. And we are very glad that they made it home safe,” said David.

After a very journey, the crew said they’re grateful for the experience and were honored to answer the call for help.

When asked what their most looking forward to being back home, almost all of the firefighters said their own bed.

