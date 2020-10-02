Man in gorilla suit with machete forces Fargo apartment evacuation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An overnight call to Fargo police forced dozens of people to stand out in the cold and prompted a police standoff.

Police say around 12:30 a.m., they were called to apartments on the 2700 block of 8th St. N. for reports of possible shots fired. Police were also told a man was in a gorilla suit and wielding a machete.

Officers evacuated the apartment buildings and learned the loud ‘bangs’ were caused by fireworks.

As police were trying to talk to the man in the gorilla suit, he talked about blowing up the building.

Following hours of negotiations, police were able to get the man to surrender without hurting himself or anyone else.

He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

