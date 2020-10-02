Advertisement

Make-A-Wish North Dakota grants 33 wishes during their fiscal year

Make-A-Wish North Dakota
Make-A-Wish North Dakota(Make-A-Wish North Dakota)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Make-A-Wish North Dakota has been able to grant 33 wishes to kids across the state so far this fiscal year.

Last year the organization was able to grant 51 wishes which was a record for them but when COVID-19 hit this year thing took a turn.

Three-year-old Aakron Raba from Hettinger received his wish from Make-A-Wish North Dakota back in May.

He and 32 others were able to have their wishes granted during these unprecedented times.

Typically, Make-A-Wish ND is able to grant wishes for about 50 kids, but COVID-19 slowed the process down.

“It was trial an error for a lot of people, and so in our Fargo community we decided to do the gala that is typically held there; that was a virtual gala so they still had an auction, shared wish stories, that kind of thing, but it was just all virtual,” said Make-A-Wish North Dakota Regional Director Amanda Godfread.    

Along with changes in fundraising, wish granting has changed as well.

Nationally, Make-A-Wish is not granting wishes that involve travel and in North Dakota over 50% of wishes generally involve travel.

“In those instances we did allow children to rediscover their wish. So wish for something different if that was meaningful to them and in some cases we’ve been able to move forward with new wishes for those kids, so that’s really encouraging,” said Godfread.      

Make-A-Wish’s goal for the next fiscal year is to grant 48 wishes.

Looking ahead, Make-A-Wish North Dakota staff are planning their spring fundraisers as normal, but will have back-up plans in place in case things aren’t better by then.

