House members could decide the election if neither candidate wins the electoral college vote

The general election ballot is finalized, but another election lawsuit could change it
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is encouraging House Democrats to focus on their congressional races. If neither presidential candidate receives 270 electoral votes, the House would decide the outcome.

Although the probability of the presidential vote being thrown to the House is small, it’s still a possibility. If neither candidate reaches the 270 electoral college threshold, North Dakota, and the state’s lone Representative, Kelly Armstrong, would be designated by the constitution to choose the next president.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D. said “not impossible, but very very very unlikely,” to the scenario where the House would decide who will be the next commander in chief.

Out of 538 electoral college votes, 270 are needed to win the presidency, but what happens if neither candidate reaches that threshold? The House of Representatives then decides the election with each state delegation getting one vote, giving North Dakota the same power as states with larger populations that usually wield much more power, like California.   

“The founders themselves probably thought they were setting up a system where you’d end up having the House make the decision because they didn’t think there would be political parties,” said University of North Dakota political theory professor Mark Jendrysik.

The Rutherford B. Hayes versus Samuel Tilden race in 1876 was the first and last time the national Electoral College vote ended in a tie.

“The two-party system works against this happening,” said professor Jendrysik.

If history does repeat itself after 144 years, Armstrong would be North Dakota’s sole vote.

“I’m going to vote for whoever North Dakotans choose. If Joe Biden did win North Dakota, I’d vote for Joe Biden. If Donald Trump wins North Dakota I’d vote for North Dakota,” said Rep. Armstrong.

He said the state’s popular vote would drive his decision. Policy analysts say both a tie between the two candidates or a major disruption from third parties taking votes is unlikely to happen this year.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

