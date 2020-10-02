Advertisement

House Dems pass stimulus plan

The U.S. Capitol building in Washington is shown in this photo.
The U.S. Capitol building in Washington is shown in this photo.
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Time is running out to pass a new stimulus bill. The House approved a scaled-back version of the Heroes Act Thursday night, which includes a second stimulus check and a range of other benefits.

Negotiations on aid between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin continue. But now, it’s up to the Republican-majority senate to make any modifications... if they even choose to vote on it.

Both parties are rushing to help the economy by providing financial relief.

“We not only have a dollars debate, we have a values debate. Still, I’m optimistic,” said Pelosi.

“We want to spend money on more PPP -- and we want to make sure the hotels, the airlines get business,” said Mnuchin.

But the plan passed by House Democrats has been scrutinized by Republicans. The $2.2 trillion package had no Republican support. Still, the pressure for aid is rising as more Americans continue to file for unemployment and industries across the board continue to lose cash.

“The market’s waiting for Congress to do their part-- the monetary policy. But, in order for the economy to recover, you have to have some sort of second stimulus,” said Bismarck State College Economics Instructor Ryan Jockers.

Even if the White House and House Democrats agree on a plan, it still has to pass the Senate. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. addressed the package, saying, “They need to pass something closer to the targeted legislation that we supported in the Senate, which would meet the need while recognizing that these are taxpayer dollars and we need to be mindful of the debt and deficit.”

We’ve reached out to Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. for comment and he has not yet gotten back to us.

