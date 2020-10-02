Advertisement

High court could consider dispute over coronavirus order

Somerset Court
Somerset Court(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Supreme Court could consider a dispute over whether Gov. Doug Burgum had the authority to close businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

A North Dakota district judge this week refused to dismiss a criminal case against a Minot hair salon operator accused of violating the governor’s order last spring. Burgum in late March issued executive orders temporarily restricting or closing some businesses, including hair salons to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The order expired in early May.

Attorney Lynn Boughey, who represents Somerset Court and Kari Riggin, an independent contractor who operates the salon inside the assisted living facility, said they will appeal Wednesday’s ruling by North Central District Judge Richard Hagar.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Make-A-Wish North Dakota grants 33 wishes during their fiscal year

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Make-A-Wish North Dakota has been able to grant 33 wishes to kids across the state so far this fiscal year.

News

Spokesperson: Noem wasn’t in close contact to anyone who tested positive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Gov. Kristi Noem recently tested negative for COVID-19 and has not been in close contact to anyone who recently tested positive, according to a spokesperson.

News

Sen. Cramer says Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation process isn’t being rushed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Amy Coney Barrett is being considered as the next Supreme Court Justice, and North Dakota’s senators had the opportunity to meet her.

News

Trump approves North Dakota disaster declaration

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Donald Trump on Friday declared that a major disaster exists in North Dakota and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding from June 29 to July 1, 2020.

Latest News

News

On This Date: Oct. 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Let’s take a look back at events that have taken place throughout history on this date, Oct. 2.

News

Halloween costumes, décor and more

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mikalah Auer, the marketing director for the Kirkwood Mall, shows us some fun costumes and décor with Halloween being just right around the corner.

News

NDTKids RedDoor 10/02/2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Malia Dolan joins us from Red Door Pediatric Therapy to help us help our children become better communicators.

VOD Recording

On This Date: October 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Dakota Today

VOD Recording

Halloween Costumes, Décor & More

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Dakota Today

VOD Recording

NDTKids RedDoor 10/02/2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Dakota Today