Groundbreaking for MSU Summer Theatre renovations

MSU renovations
MSU renovations(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University officials broke ground on a new theatre renovation project.

The MSU Summer Theatre was quiet this year because of the coronavirus outbreak, but the university is working on making the stage even better.

New renovations include air conditioning in the dressing rooms, and connecting the theater to city sewers to cut down on back-ups.

“We’re very, very excited that it’s finally starting and that we’re going to have an opportunity to make this a really premiere kind of facility that’s going to work well not only for the audience but also for our actors and our technical people who work so hard on these shows,” said Cheryl Nilson, board president.

The total cost of the work will be about $2 million.

Nilsen recommends you donate to the MSU Foundation if you’d like to help out.

