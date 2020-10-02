Governor Burgum, Senator Hoeven Tweet well wishes for President Trump and First Lady following COVID diagnosis
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum and Senator John Hoeven each Tweeted well wishes for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today following their recent coronavirus diagnosis.
@FirstLadyND and I are praying for a swift and complete recovery for @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS and all those fighting coronavirus across North Dakota and our great nation.— Gov. Doug Burgum (@DougBurgum) October 2, 2020
Mikey and I are praying for @RealDonaldTrump, @FLOTUS and all those with COVID-19. Wishing them a speedy recovery and grateful for all our health care workers on the frontlines.— Senator John Hoeven (@SenJohnHoeven) October 2, 2020
