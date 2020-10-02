Friday: 6.6% daily rate; 7,549 tests, 477 positive, 8 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 6.6%* Friday. There are 111 currently hospitalized (+5 change) with 7.3% of ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 7,549 tests, 477 were positive. There were 8 new deaths (264 total). 3,739 active cases.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,549 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

649,885 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

477– Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

22,694 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

6.57% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,739 Total Active Cases

+49 Individuals from yesterday

419 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (324 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

18,691 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

111 – Currently Hospitalized

+5 - Individuals from yesterday

8 – New Deaths*** (264 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 70s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Dunn County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 100s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Adams County - 1

Barnes County – 2

Benson County - 3

Bottineau County – 1

Bowman County – 3

Burke County - 1

Burleigh County - 81

Cass County – 85

Dickey County – 16

Divide County - 1

Dunn County – 5

Eddy County – 13

Emmons County – 15

Foster County - 4

Grand Forks County – 58

Grant County – 2

LaMoure County – 6

Logan County - 4

McHenry County -1

McIntosh County - 4

McKenzie County - 4

McLean County - 10

Mercer County - 1

Morton County – 32

Mountrail County – 7

Nelson County - 6

Pembina County – 4

Ramsey County – 6

Ransom County - 1

Renville County – 2

Richland County - 4

Rolette County – 3

Sargent County - 2

Sioux County – 5

Stark County – 17

Stutsman County – 3

Towner County - 1

Traill County – 4

Walsh County - 4

Ward County – 39

Williams County – 16

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

