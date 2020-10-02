Donations support future unmanned aerial system for Minot PD

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Police Department recently received a donation from a union of regional electricians.

Eight different companies including Minot Electric, Northwestern Electric, and Larson Electric and Grosche Electric donated $8,000 to the department.

Minot Police Capt. Justin Sundheim said the department is grateful for the contribution.

He added that the money will be used to build up the unmanned aerial vehicle program.

“This is going to allow us to continue with that foundational work with equipment licensing training and that type of thing so it’s going to enable us to maybe fast track it a little bit,” said Sundheim.

Wheeler Contracting, Main Electric Construction, Gefroh Electric, and Jesse Braun electric were also a part of the donation.

