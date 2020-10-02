Advertisement

Departing zoo director reflects on time in Minot

Becky Dewitz
Becky Dewitz(Roosevelt Park Zoo)
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Becky Dewitz is the director of the Roosevelt Park Zoo, and has worked with them for 14 years. She has decided it’s time to move on to a new opportunity.

In the last couple years the Minot zoo has built new homes for the lions and tigers. Now it says goodbye to the woman that made it possible.

“I’ll miss this zoo, it’s become my family. I’m excited to go to another great zoo to do some very important work with conservation. They also have some very lofty goals in terms of zoo exhibit design and some development,” said Dewitz.

Dewitz helped guide the zoo through the flood in 2011 and in acquiring multiple new species for exhibit to the city.

“She’s kind of paved the way and given us so much momentum to continue to move forward in our capital campaign, in our animal welfare, and also in our staff development,” said Nicole Barnhart, eco coordinator.

Dewitz will be the new CEO of the Great Plains zoo in Sioux Falls and help establish their own Lion Exhibit.

Dewitz, a South Dakota native, says the move will bring her closer to family.

