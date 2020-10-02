Burgum addresses third resignation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the then-Interim State Health Officer ordered everyone in close contact with someone with coronavirus to quarantine for 14 days after exposure.

That order was rescinded the next day, followed by the officer’s resignation one day later. Gov. Doug Burgum says it wasn’t because of a disagreement, but rather, public outcry.

Burgum said the order first came out because of the particular wording of an older Officer Order. In April, a similar Officer Order called for all “household contacts” to quarantine. The order given last week expanded that to all “close contacts.”

“I’ve talked about this extensively on radio and on other interviews. I think it’s been widely covered,” Burgum said.

While addressing the third resignation of a State Health Officer since May, he said he and Dr. Paul Mariani agreed on the policy, but the public response made it clear the order had to go.

In a statement, Mariani said, “the circumstances around the handling of the order made my position untenable.”

“He was getting texts from around the country, from colleagues, there were legislators. You guys all saw it. There was a huge hue and cry about it,” Burgum said.

But now Burgum must fill the position again. A job, he said, was becoming impossible and increasingly difficult to recruit for.

“The job is not even comparable to what it was last spring. And I think then, if you throw in the potential risk of liability, it’s going to be a very difficult position to fill,” Burgum said.

That liability?

The legal fights that come with Officer Orders. State Health Officers have little to no wiggle room with their orders; only given the power of charging someone with a misdemeanor. Something the Governor said there were no plans to follow through on.

Burgum said he wants to see the legislature change some of the enforcement powers for Officer Orders, to avoid penalties like these.

In recent months, lawmakers have said they not only plan on doing that, but also changing some of the powers the Governor has during States of Emergency.

