Advertisement

Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden tested negative for coronavirus

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is moving forward with plans to travel to Michigan on Friday after he and his wife, Jill, tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Democratic presidential nominee had planned on traveling to Grand Rapids, Michigan, to talk about the economy on Friday morning. His trip was delayed by several hours as he awaited the test results.

He was tested for the virus after attending Tuesday’s debate with President Donald Trump. The president said early Friday that he and his wife, Melania Trump, tested positive for coronavirus.

Biden spent much of the spring and early summer close to his Wilmington, Delaware, home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But he’s stepped up his travel in the final stretch of the campaign, while still taking heed of public health guidelines.

He regularly wears a mask in public, something that Trump taunted Biden for during this week’s debate. And he mostly appears in front of small, socially distanced crowds.

During the debate, there were heated clashes over the Trump's handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.
During the debate, there were heated clashes over the Trump's handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Actor Rick Moranis sucker punched while walking in NYC

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Actor Rick Moranis was sucker punched by an unknown assailant while walking Thursday on a sidewalk near New York’s Central Park, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: moments ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; they have ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

National

Actor Rick Moranis sucker punched while walking in NYC

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
A video shows actor Rick Moranis being sucker punched while walking in New York.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; they have ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
First lady Melania Trump says she is experiencing “mild symptoms” after she and President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Airline furloughs could mean less flights

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Airlines are laying off thousands of people as emergency pandemic funding from Congress runs out.

National

California milestone: 4 million acres burned in wildfires

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Around the state, 17,000 firefighters were battling nearly two dozen major blazes.

National

Officer to grand jury: No search of Breonna Taylor’s home

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN
Police who shot Breonna Taylor announced themselves as law enforcement before entering her apartment, according to grand jury testimony that was among hours of audio recordings released Friday.

National

Higgins on POTUS positive COVID test

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

Friday: 6.6% daily rate; 7,549 tests, 477 positive, 8 deaths

Updated: 21 minutes ago
COVID-19 Test Results