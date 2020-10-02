Airline furloughs could mean less flights

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Airlines are laying off thousands of people as emergency pandemic funding from Congress runs out. The money from the CARES Act was only allocated through Oct. 1 — meaning aid has expired.

American, Delta and United all fly out of the Bismarck Airport. And, they are the latest airlines to announce furloughs and layoffs due to a lack of funding.

Bismarck Airport officials say airlines reduced service in and out of the city early on in the pandemic, and people still aren’t flying as much as they used to. That loss in customers continues to have a huge financial impact on the airlines.

The CARES Act gave companies $25 billion in March to hold off on job cuts through September. But without another stimulus package from Congress, they say tens of thousands of airline employees will lose their jobs.

“We’re not sure what type of aid that they will get, if they do. With any type of bill, it’ll be kind of dependent upon that. What we’ve been told is most airlines have contingencies. If we get the money or an aid package, we’ll be able to operate this way. If we don’t, this is what we’re going to have to do,” said Bismarck Airport Marketing operations Manager.

Remynse says he doesn’t know when the lost flights will be reestablished. He says a lot depends on whether or not Congress reaches a funding deal.

Until that happens, thousands of other airline workers and flights could face the same fate.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.