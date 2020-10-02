$1.6 Million COVID campaign

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health found its partner for a more than $1 million advertising campaign to encourage COVID etiquette, such as social distancing and wearing masks.

Odney won the contract, valued just under $1.6 million. The campaign is the state’s attempt to create a unified message across the state... something localities and county task forces have said is a major hurdle.

“Public awareness and education are two of the most important roles of the Health Department. We do it all the time. We do it with tobacco prevention, cancer prevention, childcare seat use. Those are all areas where we are educating,” Health Department Chief Communications Officer Nicole Peske said.

Peske said many of the materials will focus on young adults because of increasing exposure and transmissible moments in college life. People aged 20 to 29 have the most active cases compared to any other age group.

