Vet clinics experiencing an increase in furry friend visits during pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Veterinary Clinics are experiencing an uptick in furry friend visits during the pandemic and vets said it’s because more people are spending time at home and are keeping a closer eye on their pets, and their pets' problems.

Veterinarians at Missouri Valley Vet-Pinehurst said each doctor typically sees about 15 pets a day.

Now that number has increased to more than 20.

Milly and her owner, Cody Morrell, have been spending a lot of time at home together during this pandemic, but when Morrell noticed Milly would not stop shaking her head, he knew something was wrong.

“I looked in her ear and it was extremely swollen and bloody so, I called the vet and got her in,” said Morrell.

It’s not that pet owners don’t love their animals, but increased togetherness can point out more problems.

“So we actually now are seeing more of an increase because people have noticed problems being home that they hadn’t really noticed when they were busy at work,” said Missouri Valley Vet-Pinehurst associate veterinarian Dr. Crystal Scott.

Along with an increase in check-ups, vets are also seeing new faces in the hospital.

“We did see a big increase in May and June of a lot of new pets. People adopting out of shelters, that was really good that a lot of the shelters were actually looking for more pets because a lot of people were adopting,” said Scott.

Now that Milly has her medicine, Morrell hopes to get back outside to play with his best friend.

Masks are optional and there is increased cleaning after every client.

They also offer curbside pick-up and drop-off of pets if needed.

