Advertisement

Thursday: 6.4% daily rate; 6,080 tests, 373 positive, 9 deaths

The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 373 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths in the state. In total, 256 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 373 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths in the state. In total, 256 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.(KVLY)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 6.4%* Thursday. There are 106 currently hospitalized (+17 change) with 7.6% of ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 6,080 tests, 373 were positive. There were 9 new deaths (256 total). 3,690 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 6.1%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,080 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

642,453 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

373– Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

22,218 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

6.37% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,690 Total Active Cases

+29 Individuals from yesterday

334 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (238 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

18,272 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

106 – Currently Hospitalized

+17 - Individuals from yesterday

9 – New Deaths*** (256 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 60s from Divide County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Richland County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 50s from Stutsman County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County - 5
  • Barnes County – 2
  • Benson County - 2
  • Bottineau County – 2
  • Bowman County – 1
  • Burleigh County - 44
  • Cass County – 81
  • Dickey County – 38
  • Dunn County – 2
  • Eddy County – 1
  • Golden Valley County - 2
  • Grand Forks County – 7
  • Grant County – 1
  • Hettinger County - 2
  • LaMoure County – 6
  • McHenry County -1
  • McKenzie County - 6
  • McLean County - 6
  • Mercer County - 3
  • Morton County – 14
  • Mountrail County – 5
  • Pembina County – 5
  • Pierce County - 1
  • Ramsey County – 6
  • Renville County – 1
  • Richland County - 6
  • Rolette County – 6
  • Sargent County - 4
  • Sioux County – 3
  • Slope County - 4
  • Stark County – 18
  • Stutsman County – 2
  • Traill County – 1
  • Walsh County - 4
  • Ward County – 29
  • Wells County - 1
  • Williams County – 51

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Overnight fire damages home in Crown Butte

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A home near the Crown Butte dam in east Morton County is severely damaged after an overnight fire destroyed the roof.

VOD Recording

An abnormal debate leaves students, teachers searching for answers

Updated: 12 hours ago
Night Report at Ten

VOD Recording

With no 2020 Norsk Høstfest, organizers look to next year

Updated: 13 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

News

Sabre Dogs tab Alex Miklos as team’s next head coach

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs announced Alex Miklos as their new head coach for the 2021 season on Wednesday.

Latest News

News

An abnormal debate leaves students, teachers searching for answers

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Political analysts are saying Tuesday night’s debate is not what presidential debates are supposed to look like.

News

Roosevelt Park Zoo announces death of female otter Holly

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Some sad news coming from the Roosevelt Park Zoo Wednesday, as the zoo announced the passing of one of its beloved critters.

News

Harvest moon, blue moon will both occur in October

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Curt Olson
One might just call this a "once in a Blue Moon” event.

VOD Recording

People aged 60+ have 24% of COVID cases, but 92% of deaths

Updated: 14 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

From New York City to Mott, ND: The story of South Forty Beef

Updated: 14 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Harvest moon, blue moon will both occur in October

Updated: 14 hours ago
First @ Four